Najarian Brothers See Unusual Options Activity In Marriott And Broadcom

Craig Jones , Benzinga Staff Writer  
August 02, 2017 5:06pm   Comments
Jon Najarian spoke on CNBC's "Fast Money Halftime Report" about unusually high options activity in Marriott International Inc (NASDAQ: MAR). He said that traders were buying upside calls that expire next week and he decided to follow the trade. If the stock trades higher, Najarian is going to turn the trade into a call spread. He is planning to hold the position for a week.

Pete Najarian noticed bullish options activity in Broadcom Ltd (NASDAQ: AVGO). Traders bought just under 4,000 contracts of the August 270 calls for $2.70. The trade breaks even at $272.70 or 7.63 percent above the current stock price. Pete Najarian thinks that the stock is breaking out and he expects it to reach $300. He bought the September expiration calls.

Posted-In: Fast Money Halftime Report Jon Najarian Pete NajarianCNBC Options Markets Media

© 2017 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

