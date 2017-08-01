Speaking on CNBC's "Trading Nation", Todd Gordon of TradingAnalysis.com recommended a bearish options strategy in Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA).

The company is going to report earnings on Wednesday and Gordon believes it's going to trade lower after the earnings. He wants to make a bearish bet by selling the August 4th, 335/340 call spread for $1.23. The trade is going to make money if the stock stays below $335 at the August expiration. It starts to lose money above $336.23 or approximately 5 percent above the current market price. It can maximally lose $3.77, if the stock jumps to $340 or higher.

Posted-In: Todd Gordon Trading NationCNBC Options Markets Media

© 2017 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.