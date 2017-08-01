Market Overview

Jim Cramer Weighs In On Kratos Defense & Security Solutions And Wayfair

Craig Jones , Benzinga Staff Writer  
August 01, 2017 7:04am   Comments
On CNBC's "Mad Money," Jim Cramer said he was bullish on Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc (NASDAQ: KTOS) before the stock traded higher. He thinks he had a really good trade, but it's time to move on.

Cramer doesn't want to own Wayfair Inc (NYSE: W), because the stock has a big short float. He explained that around 20 percent of the stock is sold short. Bulls and bears go at the stock every single day and Cramer wants to avoid battle grounds. He prefers clean stories.

Posted-In: Mad MoneyCNBC Jim Cramer Media

© 2017 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

