On CNBC's "Mad Money," Jim Cramer said he was bullish on Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc (NASDAQ: KTOS) before the stock traded higher. He thinks he had a really good trade, but it's time to move on.

Cramer doesn't want to own Wayfair Inc (NYSE: W), because the stock has a big short float. He explained that around 20 percent of the stock is sold short. Bulls and bears go at the stock every single day and Cramer wants to avoid battle grounds. He prefers clean stories.

