On CNBC's "Fast Money Halftime Report", Pete Najarian spoke about unusually high options activity in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ: MSFT) and Rio Tinto plc (ADR) (NYSE: RIO).

He said somebody is betting that Microsoft is going to break out above its highs. Around 5,000 contracts of the November 75 calls were purchased in the first half of the trading session on Monday for just under $2. The trade breaks even at $77 or 5.91 percent higher.

Najarian also noticed bullish options activity in Rio Tinto as 6,700 contracts of the September 47.50 calls were bought in the first half of the session. Najarian owns call options in Rio Tinto and Microsoft.

