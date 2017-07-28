Jim Cramer Gives His Opinion On Applied Optoelectronics, Frontier Communications And Comcast

Jim Cramer said on CNBC's "Mad Money" that he would take some profits and reduce a long position in Applied Optoelectronics Inc (NASDAQ: AAOI). The stock has moved 317 percent year-to-date and Cramer wants to exercise some discipline, even though he likes the business of the company.

Cramer would sell Frontier Communications Corp (NASDAQ: FTR). He explained that the company is in a secular decline and it has no growth.

Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ: CMCSA) is a fabulous company, thinks Cramer. It has a profitable growth and he is a buyer of the stock.

