Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Jim Cramer Gives His Opinion On Applied Optoelectronics, Frontier Communications And Comcast

Craig Jones , Benzinga Staff Writer  
July 28, 2017 7:01am   Comments
Share:
Related AAOI
Arrow Joins Force With IBM for Internet Of Things Support
Lightning Round: Jim Cramer Advises Viewers On Chegg, Opko Health And More
Selz Capital LLC Buys Wheaton Precious Metals Corp, Shire PLC, Costco Wholesale Corp, Sells ... (GuruFocus)
Related FTR
Mid-Afternoon Market Update: NASDAQ Down 1%; LendingTree Shares Spike Higher
Mid-Day Market Update: ShoreTel Gains On Acquisition News; Neuralstem Shares Plunge

Jim Cramer said on CNBC's "Mad Money" that he would take some profits and reduce a long position in Applied Optoelectronics Inc (NASDAQ: AAOI). The stock has moved 317 percent year-to-date and Cramer wants to exercise some discipline, even though he likes the business of the company.

Cramer would sell Frontier Communications Corp (NASDAQ: FTR). He explained that the company is in a secular decline and it has no growth.

Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ: CMCSA) is a fabulous company, thinks Cramer. It has a profitable growth and he is a buyer of the stock.

Posted-In: Mad MoneyCNBC Jim Cramer Media

© 2017 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (CMCSA + AAOI)

Jobless Claims, Durable Goods, Q2 Earnings: All Favorable (Except Twitter)
Earnings Scheduled For July 27, 2017
3 Reasons Comcast Should Acquire Verizon, And Why This Cost Dish A Downgrade
Analyst Says 31 Million Homes Could Cut Cord On Legacy Media; New Study Shows 64% Of U.S. Households Now Stream Programs
Charter Communication Q2 Earnings: What's In Store?
Follow The Money: 5 Summer Blockbuster Media Deals
View Comments and Join the Discussion!
Sign up for email alerts on AAOI
View upcoming Earnings, Ratings, Dividend and Economic Calendars.