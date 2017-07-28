On CNBC's "Mad Money Lightning Round", Jim Cramer said that Freeport-McMoRan Inc (NYSE: FCX) bottomed at $12. He would try to buy it at $13.

RR Donnelley & Sons Co (NYSE: RRD) has been a disaster so far, thinks Cramer. He would wait to see what the company going to do on its earnings report before he decides to sell or buy the stock.

Kite Pharma Inc (NASDAQ: KITE) is a good speculation and it is trading very high, said Cramer. He thinks it could trade lower and there could be a better price to buy the stock, if the sell-off of the high rollers continues.

Cramer thinks that HSBC Holdings plc (ADR) (NYSE: HSBC) pays a very high dividend and it makes him nervous. He would rather own JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE: JPM). Cramer added that he likes the banks world wide.

Apple Hospitality REIT Inc (NYSE: APLE) is currently out of favor, but Cramer likes it because there isn't a lot of building going on in that industry. He likes its 6.5 percent dividend yield and he thinks that it is a good idea to buy the stock.

Pfizer Inc. (NYSE: PFE) is like a bond, believes Cramer. It doesn't have new exciting products and it yields 3.88 percent. Cramer thinks that younger people should take a little bit more risk and buy Abbott Laboratories (NYSE: ABT).

Cramer wouldn't buy the weakness in Tupperware Brands Corporation (NYSE: TUP). He saw some things in the last quarterly report he didn't like.

Posted-In: Lightning Round Mad MoneyCNBC Jim Cramer Media Trading Ideas

© 2017 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.