Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Jim Cramer Weighs In On GE, Charles Schwab, SAP And More

Craig Jones , Benzinga Staff Writer  
July 27, 2017 7:09am   Comments
Share:
Related SCHW
Benzinga's Top Upgrades, Downgrades For July 24, 2017
TD Ameritrade Has Already Surpassed Its Best Year Ever In Terms Of Client Assets
Marquette Asset Management Inc. Buys Guggenheim BulletShares —…–9 Corporate Bond, Real ... (GuruFocus)
Related SAP
Earnings Scheduled For July 20, 2017
The Market In 5 Minutes
Contravisory Investment Management, Inc. Buys Maximus Inc, Walt Disney Co, SAP SE, Sells TJX ... (GuruFocus)

On CNBC's "Mad Money Lightning Round", Jim Cramer advised his viewer to hold a long position in Charles Schwab Corp (NYSE: SCHW). He explained that we are in the bull market and interest rates are going higher, which is good for the stock.

SAP SE (ADR) (NYSE: SAP) had a good quarter, said Cramer. He likes the stock very much.

Cramer likes Air Transport Services Group Inc. (NASDAQ: ATSG) and the whole air transport business.

General Electric Company (NYSE: GE) has shown some weakness lately and it looks like a house of pain, thinks Cramer. He believes it's all right to buy the stock at its current price level. He wants to talk to the new CEO, before he makes the judgement of the stock.

Posted-In: Mad MoneyCNBC Jim Cramer Media

© 2017 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (ATSG + GE)

Detroit Pistons, Flagstar Bank Sign Jersey Sponsorship Deal
5 Biggest Price Target Changes For Tuesday
Dow 30 Earnings Score Card From The Past Week: IBM, Visa, Goldman And More
Mid-Afternoon Market Update: Cintas Rises On Earnings Beat; Omega Flex Shares Plunge
Analyst Says General Electric Should Be Up Slightly On Q2 Print; It Isn't
Mid-Day Market Update: Crude Oil Down 1.6%; Plug Power Shares Spike Higher
View Comments and Join the Discussion!
Sign up for email alerts on SCHW
View upcoming Earnings, Ratings, Dividend and Economic Calendars.