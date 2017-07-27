On CNBC's "Mad Money Lightning Round", Jim Cramer advised his viewer to hold a long position in Charles Schwab Corp (NYSE: SCHW). He explained that we are in the bull market and interest rates are going higher, which is good for the stock.

SAP SE (ADR) (NYSE: SAP) had a good quarter, said Cramer. He likes the stock very much.

Cramer likes Air Transport Services Group Inc. (NASDAQ: ATSG) and the whole air transport business.

General Electric Company (NYSE: GE) has shown some weakness lately and it looks like a house of pain, thinks Cramer. He believes it's all right to buy the stock at its current price level. He wants to talk to the new CEO, before he makes the judgement of the stock.

