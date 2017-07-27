Pete Najarian Sees Unusual Options Activity In Wynn Resorts
On CNBC's "Fast Money Halftime Report", Pete Najarian spoke about unusually high bullish options activity in Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ: WYNN).
He said that traders bought 8,200 contracts of the September 135 calls in the first half of the trading session on Wednesday. They paid for them between $3.60 and $4.60, so the break even is in the range between $138.60 and $139.60. Najarian also noticed unusual volume in the January 135 calls. He explained that almost 10 times the open interest was purchased.
Najarian has a long stock position in Wynn Resorts.
