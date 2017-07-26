Jim Cramer said on CNBC's "Mad Money" that Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE: DAL) is struggling together with the rest of the airlines sector. He believes the sector is going to start to recover at the end of the month. Cramer added that the best stock in the space is Southwest Airlines Co (NYSE: LUV).

Cramer thinks investors are buying Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA) shares because they like its car.

International Business Machines Corp. (NYSE: IBM) has to compete with Alphabet Inc(NASDAQ: GOOGL), Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMZN) and Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ: MSFT). Cramer believes IBM won't move up this quarter.

Posted-In: Mad MoneyCNBC Jim Cramer Media

© 2017 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.