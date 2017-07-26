Pete Najarian Sees Unusual Options Activity In Semiconductor ETF

Pete Najarian said on CNBC's "Fast Money Halftime Report" that he noticed unusually high options activity in VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF(NYSE: SMH) for the second day in a row.

A trader bought 34,000 contracts of the November 69 puts on Monday. Najarian explained that this trade doesn't look like a hedge. It looks to him that somebody expects some sort of a pull back in the name. In the first half of the trading session on Tuesday, there was a purchase of 7,000 contracts of the August 84 puts for $1. The trade breaks even at $83 or 4.54 percent lower.

