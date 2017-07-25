Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Mike Khouw Sees Unusual Options Activity In Chipotle

Craig Jones , Benzinga Staff Writer  
July 25, 2017 6:45am   Comments
Share:
Related CMG
12 Stocks To Watch For July 25, 2017
Earnings Scheduled For July 25, 2017
Chipotle norovirus scare: Second customer tests positive (Fox Business)

On CNBC's "Options Action", Mike Khouw spoke about unusually high options activity in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc.(NYSE: CMG).

The company is going to report earnings on Tuesday and the options market is implying a move of 7 percent in either direction versus its average move of 5.6 percent for the past eight quarters. The unusual options activity in the name started last week after the food poisoning incident in Virginia. The daily volume was four to five times higher than the average daily options volume.

The sentiment was bearish last week, but on Monday both bulls and bears were making bets on big moves, explained Khouw. He noticed a purchase of the weekly 400 calls and also the weekly 300 puts.

Posted-In: Mike Khouw Options ActionCNBC Options Markets Media

© 2017 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (CMG)

12 Stocks To Watch For July 25, 2017
Earnings Scheduled For July 25, 2017
Stephens' Cheat Sheet For Restaurant Sector's Earnings
Earnings Roundup: McDonald's, Chipotle And Coca-Cola Report Q2 Results This Week
Earnings Preview: Search Giant Alphabet Kicks Off A Busy Week
Online Sentiment For Chipotle Is - Surprise - Not Good
View Comments and Join the Discussion!
Sign up for email alerts on CMG
View upcoming Earnings, Ratings, Dividend and Economic Calendars.