Jim Cramer said on CNBC's "Mad Money Lightning Round" that Kellogg Company (NYSE: K) is like a bond because it has a 3 percent yield and no growth. He added that it has a nice balance sheet and he isn't concerned about the stock.

Instead of Carvana Co (NYSE: CVNA), Cramer would rather own CarMax, Inc (NYSE: KMX).

Cramer wouldn't buy Mallinckrodt PLC (NYSE: MNK). He is concerned about lawsuits and he wants to stay away.

Investors who own NXP Semiconductors NV (NASDAQ: NXPI) shouldn't tender to the bid from QUALCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ: QCOM) because the price should be higher. His charitable trust owns the stock.

Cramer likes Marriott International Inc (NASDAQ: MAR) and he would hold a long position in the name.

Xerox Corp (NYSE: XRX) got an upgrade on Monday and Cramer would hold the stock, but he doesn't see a great momentum there.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: IONS) just keeps going higher and Cramer would stay long.

Posted-In: Lightning Round Mad MoneyCNBC Jim Cramer Media

© 2017 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.