Pete Najarian Sees Unusual Options Activity In Scientific Games

Craig Jones , Benzinga Staff Writer  
July 24, 2017 5:28pm   Comments
On CNBC's "Fast Money Halftime Report", Pete Najarian spoke about unusually high options activity in Scientific Games Corp (NASDAQ: SGMS).

He noticed that a trader bought 11,000 contracts of the January 35 calls. Najarian decided to follow the trade and he is planning to hold the position for a couple of months. He likes the trade, because this trader has already had a right bet in Scientific Games Corp. In February 2017, she or he purchased the January 22 calls for $3 and sold it on Monday for $11.

Fast Money Halftime Report Pete Najarian CNBC Options

© 2017 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

