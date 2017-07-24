Pete Najarian Sees Unusual Options Activity In Scientific Games

On CNBC's "Fast Money Halftime Report", Pete Najarian spoke about unusually high options activity in Scientific Games Corp (NASDAQ: SGMS).

He noticed that a trader bought 11,000 contracts of the January 35 calls. Najarian decided to follow the trade and he is planning to hold the position for a couple of months. He likes the trade, because this trader has already had a right bet in Scientific Games Corp. In February 2017, she or he purchased the January 22 calls for $3 and sold it on Monday for $11.

