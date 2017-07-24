Market Overview

Dan Nathan's Bearish McDonald's Trade

Craig Jones , Benzinga Staff Writer  
July 24, 2017 7:23am   Comments
Speaking on CNBC's "Options Action", Dan Nathan suggested that investors should consider a bearish options strategy in McDonald's Corporation (NYSE: MCD) ahead of earnings.

The company is going to report earnings on Tuesday and Nathan thinks it would be a good idea to buy the July 152.50/149 put spread for $1 in the name. The trade breaks even at $151.50 or 1.57 percent below the current stock price and it can maximally make a profit of $2.50. The stock has to drop at least 3.2 percent by the end of the week for the trade to reach its maximum profit.

Posted-In: Dan Nathan Options ActionCNBC Options Markets Media

© 2017 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

