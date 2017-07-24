Mike Khouw's Bearish Facebook Trade

On CNBC's "Options Action", Mike Khouw spoke about a bullish options strategy in Facebook Inc (NASDAQ: FB) ahead of earnings.

Instead of buying the stock, which is trading close to its highs, Khouw wants to make a bullish bet using options. He wants to buy the September 170/180 call spread for $2.50. The trade breaks even at $172.50 or 4.91 percent above the current stock price. If the stock jumps to $180 or higher, the trade is going to reach its maximal profit of $7.50.

