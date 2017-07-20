On CNBC's "Options Action", Mike Khouw spoke about unusually high options activity in Facebook Inc (NASDAQ: FB). The call options trading volume was twice the average daily call volume and Facebook was the most active single stock option. It had 50 percent more volume than Apple Inc. (NASDAQ: AAPL), which was on the second place.

Khouw noticed some longer-term bullish trades. Options traders bought the September 175/200 call spread and the September 180/200 call spread. The August 185 calls were also pretty active, added Khouw.

Posted-In: Mike Khouw Options ActionCNBC Options Markets Media

© 2017 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.