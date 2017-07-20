Market Overview

Mike Khouw Sees Unusual Options Activity In Facebook

Craig Jones , Benzinga Staff Writer  
July 20, 2017 7:18am   Comments
On CNBC's "Options Action", Mike Khouw spoke about unusually high options activity in Facebook Inc (NASDAQ: FB). The call options trading volume was twice the average daily call volume and Facebook was the most active single stock option. It had 50 percent more volume than Apple Inc. (NASDAQ: AAPL), which was on the second place.

Khouw noticed some longer-term bullish trades. Options traders bought the September 175/200 call spread and the September 180/200 call spread. The August 185 calls were also pretty active, added Khouw.

