On CNBC's "Mad Money", Jim Cramer said he likes VMware, Inc. (NYSE: VMW) very much. He explained it isn't trading at a higher price level because investors are trying to figure out if the company is a friend or an enemy of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMZN).

Cramer has no reason to recommend Blue Apron Holdings Inc (NYSE: APRN). He needs a catalyst that could move the stock higher, but he doesn't see one. Cramer is concerned about the stock, because the company has to compete with Amazon.

Valeant Pharmaceuticals Intl Inc (NYSE: VRX) is too speculative, thinks Cramer. He added that the company decreased the near-term debt, which he sees as a positive sign.

Cramer likes Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corp (NYSE: VAC) because the company is good at selling its product.

