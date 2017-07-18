Market Overview

Jim Cramer Shares His Thoughts On VMware, Blue Apron, Valeant And Marriott Vacations

Craig Jones , Benzinga Staff Writer  
July 18, 2017 6:09am   Comments
On CNBC's "Mad Money", Jim Cramer said he likes VMware, Inc. (NYSE: VMW) very much. He explained it isn't trading at a higher price level because investors are trying to figure out if the company is a friend or an enemy of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMZN).

Cramer has no reason to recommend Blue Apron Holdings Inc (NYSE: APRN). He needs a catalyst that could move the stock higher, but he doesn't see one. Cramer is concerned about the stock, because the company has to compete with Amazon.

Valeant Pharmaceuticals Intl Inc (NYSE: VRX) is too speculative, thinks Cramer. He added that the company decreased the near-term debt, which he sees as a positive sign.

Cramer likes Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corp (NYSE: VAC) because the company is good at selling its product.

Posted-In: Mad MoneyCNBC Jim Cramer Media

© 2017 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

