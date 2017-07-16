Market Overview

Mike Khouw's Netflix Options Trade

Craig Jones , Benzinga Staff Writer  
July 16, 2017 1:01pm   Comments
Stocks Climb Into Closing Bell; Microsoft, Wal-Mart Lead Dow (Investor's Business Daily)

Mike Khouw spoke on CNBC's "Options Action" about an option trading strategy in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ: NFLX), ahead of earnings.

The company is going to report earnings on Monday and Khouw wants to sell the July 160 call for $6.45 and buy the September 160 call for $9.15. The calendar call spread would cost him $2.70. If the stock drops below $160 at the July expiration, Khouw is going to collect $6.45 and he is going to continue to own the September 160 call, with an entry price of $2.70.

