Fast Money Traders Share Their Picks For The Week
On CNBC's "Options Action", Brian Kelly said he would stay long in the bank stocks. He also thinks that Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA) and Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ: GOOGL) might trade higher.
David Seaburg said he would own AstraZeneca plc (ADR) (NYSE: AZN). He explained that the CEO is not leaving and added that the stock has a catalyst that could move it higher.
Dan Nathan thinks we're going to see new highs in Facebook Inc (NASDAQ: FB), Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMZN) and Alphabet.
Posted-In: Brian Kelly Dan Nathan David SeaburgCNBC Fast Money Media Trading Ideas
© 2017 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.