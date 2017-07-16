Market Overview

Fast Money Traders Share Their Picks For The Week

Craig Jones , Benzinga Staff Writer  
July 16, 2017 1:43pm   Comments
On CNBC's "Options Action", Brian Kelly said he would stay long in the bank stocks. He also thinks that Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA) and Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ: GOOGL) might trade higher.

David Seaburg said he would own AstraZeneca plc (ADR) (NYSE: AZN). He explained that the CEO is not leaving and added that the stock has a catalyst that could move it higher.

Dan Nathan thinks we're going to see new highs in Facebook Inc (NASDAQ: FB), Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMZN) and Alphabet.

Posted-In: Brian Kelly Dan Nathan David SeaburgCNBC Fast Money Media Trading Ideas

