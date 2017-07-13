Market Overview

Jim Cramer Gives His Opinion On Walgreens, Enbridge And Shopify

Craig Jones , Benzinga Staff Writer  
July 13, 2017 7:11am   Comments
Jim Cramer said on CNBC's "Mad Money" that Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (NASDAQ: WBA) isn't doing well because the merger with Rite Aid Corporation (NYSE: RAD) isn't happening.

Enbridge Inc (USA) (NYSE: ENB) has a great growth profile and a 4 percent dividend yield. Cramer likes the stock, but the sector has been problematic and he advised investors to be patient and careful. He added that he has faith in the stock.

Cramer thinks that Shopify Inc (US) (NYSE: SHOP) is a good company and he likes its fundamentals and e-commerce platform.

Posted-In: Mad MoneyCNBC Jim Cramer Media

© 2017 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

