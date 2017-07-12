Market Overview

Tim Seymour Is Bullish On American Airlines

Craig Jones , Benzinga Staff Writer  
July 12, 2017 6:49am   Comments
Tim Seymour spoke on CNBC's "Fast Money" about American Airlines Group Inc (NASDAQ: AAL).

He thinks the airlines sector is trading with a discount to the rest of the market and he believes it's going to trade higher. In the sector, Seymour wants to buy American Airlines. He believes it's going to grow margins based upon revenue growth and cutting costs.

It's trading inline with Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE: DAL) and with a discount to United Continental Holdings Inc (NYSE: UAL) and Seymour thinks it's going to catch up. He wants to buy the stock.

Fast Money Tim Seymour

