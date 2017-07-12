Tim Seymour spoke on CNBC's "Fast Money" about American Airlines Group Inc (NASDAQ: AAL).

He thinks the airlines sector is trading with a discount to the rest of the market and he believes it's going to trade higher. In the sector, Seymour wants to buy American Airlines. He believes it's going to grow margins based upon revenue growth and cutting costs.

It's trading inline with Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE: DAL) and with a discount to United Continental Holdings Inc (NYSE: UAL) and Seymour thinks it's going to catch up. He wants to buy the stock.

