Jim Cramer Shares His Thoughts On Nvidia, Sirius XM, Chevron And TransUnion

Craig Jones , Benzinga Staff Writer  
July 12, 2017 6:47am   Comments
On CNBC's "Mad Money", Jim Cramer said that NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ: NVDA) is doing fabulous. It had two great quarters in a row and the business is very strong, explained Cramer.

Cramer likes Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: SIRI). He thinks it's going to move higher.

Chevron Corporation (NYSE: CVX) is a good investment, thinks Cramer. He warned his viewers that crude oil has been very hard to own. Cramer also likes its 4 percent dividend yield.

Cramer believes anything about credit reporting is incredibly good. He is a buyer of TransUnion(NYSE: TRU).

Posted-In: Mad MoneyCNBC Jim Cramer Media

© 2017 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

