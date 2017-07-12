On CNBC's "Mad Money", Jim Cramer said that NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ: NVDA) is doing fabulous. It had two great quarters in a row and the business is very strong, explained Cramer.

Cramer likes Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: SIRI). He thinks it's going to move higher.

Chevron Corporation (NYSE: CVX) is a good investment, thinks Cramer. He warned his viewers that crude oil has been very hard to own. Cramer also likes its 4 percent dividend yield.

Cramer believes anything about credit reporting is incredibly good. He is a buyer of TransUnion(NYSE: TRU).

