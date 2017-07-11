Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

What Might iPhone 8 Cost?

Jayson Derrick , Benzinga Staff Writer  
July 11, 2017 7:29am   Comments
Share:
Related AAPL
Apple's iPhone 8 Dilemma
Semiconductor Companies Expected To Fuel Growth In Tech Sector Earnings This Quarter
S&P 500 Futures: Why It Matters That These 3 Chip Stocks Are Near Buys (Investor's Business Daily)

Reports that Apple Inc. (NASDAQ: AAPL) could charge $1,200 for the iPhone 8 may sound worrisome at first given the large price tag. But investors shouldn't be concerned, at least according to "Downtown" Josh Brown.

First thing to consider is the fact that very few consumers will pay $1,200 out of pocket for a new iPhone 8; it's subsidized by the mobile provider. Rather, consumers will end up spending around $300 on the phone, a more palatable figure for what is essentially a luxury product.

"When you look at iOS versus Android installs or usage rather, it tends to be concentrated in the cities and cosmopolitan areas and wealthy zip codes," Brown said. "That's who the consumer of this phone is and Apple doesn't try to hide that."

Also important to consider is the fact that a smartphone is more of a business, communication and entertainment tool, and less of an actual phone.

In the meantime, Apple's investors aren't worried as the stock closed higher by about 0.6 percent at $145.06 after it was trading in the red Monday morning.

Related Links:

The Secret Life Of 'Downtown' Josh Brown

Munster: Apple's Stock Will Go 'Much Higher'

Posted-In: iPhone iPhone 8 iPhone 8 Cost Josh BrownCNBC Tech Media

© 2017 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (AAPL)

Apple's iPhone 8 Dilemma
Semiconductor Companies Expected To Fuel Growth In Tech Sector Earnings This Quarter
Is Alibaba A Potent Threat In Smart Speaker Market?
Apple Suppliers Estimates Already Reflect Expectations For Delays To OLED iPhone
5 Biggest Price Target Changes For Tuesday
Will Spotify Stream Into An IPO In 2017?
View Comments and Join the Discussion!
Sign up for email alerts on AAPL
View upcoming Earnings, Ratings, Dividend and Economic Calendars.