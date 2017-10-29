Barron's Picks And Pans: CVS, Target, Enterprise Products Partners And More

This weekend's Barron's offers a look at potential consequences to a proposed restructuring of the S&P sectors.

Other featured articles discuss an undervalued master limited partnership and a leading retailer looking to get out from under Amazon's shadow.

Prospects for a health care merger and U.S. stocks that depend on China are also examined.

"An MLP That Promises Both Growth and Income" by Andrew Bary suggests that even though the stock market hasn't shown Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE: EPD) much respect, investors should. See why one analyst quoted in the article says that this leader among U.S. energy master limited partnerships "is highly attractive in a world where there is a dearth of income."

Vito J. Racanelli's "Target's Renovation Could Pay Off Nicely for Investors" examines how Target Corporation (NYSE: TGT) plans to get out from under the dark shadow that e-commerce behemoth Amazon.com has cast over the sector. See why Barron's believes the downtrodden shares of this Minneapolis-based discount chain operator could return up to 30 percent in the next two years.

In "Reinventing Telecom," Teresa Rivas discusses how a proposed index overhaul could result in FANG stocks Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ: GOOGL) and Facebook Inc (NASDAQ: FB) being removed from tech-focused exchange traded funds. See what other consequences could arise from the proposed transformation of the S&P telecom sector to communications services.

See Also: What Donald Trump's Shortlist For The Fed Chair Might Mean For Rates

China's president has been granted expanded powers that many professional investors think will allow him to enhance the country's role in the world, according to "Where to Invest for Xi's Second Term" by John Kimelman and Assif Shameen. See what several experts think this may mean for U.S. companies like Apple Inc. (NASDAQ: AAPL) and General Motors Company (NYSE: GM).

In Jack Hough's follow-up article, "The Virtues of a CVS Deal for Aetna," see why, with CVS Health Corp (NYSE: CVS) shares in a slump, a deal for health insurer Aetna Inc (NYSE: AET) could be a positive in the long run, but the price is high. What does Barron's think each player would get out of a tie up and how much the buyout will cut into near-term earnings?

Also in this week's Barron's:

Who the president may choose to lead the Federal Reserve

Whether the bull market really needs a tax cut

What the blowout earnings say about big tech

The trouble with hedge ETFs

Why bitcoin is right at home in emerging markets

A tech stock Morgan Stanley thinks is undervalued

Whether to choose dividend growth or dividend yield

Whether biotech is a bargain now

Image Credit: Mjs92984 (Own work) [CC BY-SA 4.0], via Wikimedia Commons

Posted-In: Aetna Alphabet Apple Barron's CVS Health Enterprise Products PartnersBarron's Media Best of Benzinga

© 2017 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.