Colombian 'UFO Sphere' Goes Viral — Experts Split On Whether It's Alien Artifact Or Elaborate Art Project

A mysterious metallic sphere that reportedly fell from the sky near Buga, Colombia, in March has captured global attention, with some speculating it could be of extraterrestrial origin. The orb, seen floating erratically before crashing, is now being studied by researchers in Mexico.

What Happened: In a viral video, researcher Jose Luis Velazquez described the object as a multilayered sphere with "no welds or joints," adding that X-rays revealed three distinct layers with different densities—an unusual feature for a typical man-made object, reported Fox News.

However, not all experts are convinced. Julia Mossbridge, a physicist and founder of the Mossbridge Institute, offered a more grounded explanation.

"It looks to me like a really cool art project," she told the publication, advising against jumping to conclusions too quickly.

Why It's Important: In 2023, a NASA report concluded that most unidentified anomalous phenomena (UAPs), commonly referred to as UFOs, are likely attributable to balloons, aircraft, or sunlight reflections, rather than evidence of extraterrestrial life.

However, last year, former Pentagon official Luis Elizondo accused the U.S. government of concealing key information about UFOs. In his book "Imminent," he claimed senior Defense Department officials repeatedly obstructed his team’s investigations into the phenomena.

In 2024, a Pentagon report also stated that there is no evidence that the U.S. government or private companies have reverse-engineered alien technology or that there are any confirmed sightings of UFOs with alien origin, reported The Hill.

