Boeing Aircraft Tyres Confiscated By Poland Over Suspected Russia-Bound Shipment Amid Sanctions: Report

The Polish customs authority has seized over 5 metric tons of tires for Boeing Co. BA civilian aircraft due to transit through Russia, citing Western sanctions over Russia resulting from the invasion of Ukraine in February 2022.

What Happened: Poland's National Revenue Administration says that officers discovered civilian Boeing aircraft tires, instead of car and bus tires declared to the customs, during an inspection of a truck, Reuters reported on Monday.

"The sender of the goods was a company from Spain, and the recipient was from Azerbaijan." A statement by the authorities cited in the report says. The report also suggests that law enforcement has begun an investigation into the matter.

Boeing has suspended the supply of parts as well as technical support and maintenance for Russian airlines after the country invaded Ukraine in 2022, over three years ago.

Why It Matters: Boeing has been under scrutiny recently as the aircraft manufacturer could dodge criminal charges over two fatal crashes involving the Boeing 737 MAX in 2018 and 2019 that claimed over 346 lives, which has sparked outrage among the victims' families.

U.S. President Donald Trump also received a Boeing 747-8 Jumbo Jet from the Qatari Royal Family during his visit to the Middle East. The aircraft will serve as Trump's Air Force 1 replacement until the end of his presidency.

Elsewhere, the CCP and Xi Jinping have lifted the halt on Boeing imports for Chinese airlines as part of a 90-day tariff pause during the ongoing U.S.-China trade war.

Price Action: BA declined 1.61% in Pre-Market Trading, currently valued at $202.50, according to Benzinga Pro data.

Check out more of Benzinga's Future Of Mobility coverage by following this link.

Loading... Loading...

Read Next:

Photo by BlueBarronPhoto via Shutterstock