White House National Security Council Faces Staff Reductions As Part Of Major Restructuring: Report

The White House National Security Council (NSC) has seen a substantial reduction in its workforce as part of President Donald Trump’s strategy to trim down the council’s size.

What Happened: According to a report by Reuters, dozens of employees were dismissed from the White House National Security Council on Friday.

The staff cuts affected personnel handling critical geopolitical issues, including Ukraine and Kashmir.

This restructuring follows the recent appointment of Marco Rubio as Secretary of State, succeeding Mike Waltz as national security adviser.

The changes aim to transition the NSC from a policymaking entity to one that primarily implements the president’s agenda.

According to the report, the restructuring is expected to enhance the roles of the State Department, Defense Department, and other agencies in national security and intelligence.

The administration plans to reduce the NSC’s size to approximately 50 individuals, down from over 300 under former President Joe Biden.

Sources indicated that affected staff will be reassigned to other government positions. However, the downsizing has sparked concerns among some Democrats and Republicans about the potential impact on policy expertise. The NSC has struggled to attract top talent, with key roles remaining unfilled.

Why It Matters: This downsizing of the NSC is part of a broader trend under the Trump administration, which has been actively pursuing significant reductions across various federal agencies.

For instance, the administration recently appealed a federal judge’s decision blocking mass layoffs within federal agencies, arguing for the president’s authority to reorganize without congressional approval.

Moreover, the administration has previously implemented major staff cuts at the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau (CFPB), reducing its workforce by nearly 90%.

Similarly, the Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) faced legal challenges over deep staffing cuts and program reductions, aligning with President Trump’s executive order on government efficiency.

