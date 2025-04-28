Donald Trump Set To Sign Landmark 'Take It Down Act' As Congress Targets Deepfake Images And Videos

President Donald Trump is expected to soon sign into law the “Take It Down Act,” a sweeping bipartisan measure that targets the spread of nonconsensual, sexually explicit deepfake images and videos online.

What Happened: On Monday, the House overwhelmingly passed the “Take It Down Act” in a 409-2 vote, sending the bill to Trump's desk after the Senate approved it earlier this year by unanimous consent, reported NBC News.

The legislation, led by senators Ted Cruz (R-Tex.) and Amy Klobuchar (D-Minn.), makes it a federal crime to publish sexually explicit images or videos — including those generated by artificial intelligence — without the subject's consent.

It also requires online platforms to remove the content within 48 hours of receiving notice.

First lady Melania Trump, who championed the bill as part of her “Be Best” initiative, praised the passage as a major step toward protecting children and families, the report noted.

Trump promoted the bill during a speech to Congress last month, signaling strong support.

Why It's Important: The rise of deepfake technology has made it easier than ever to create convincing fake sexual imagery, often targeting women, minors and public figures.

Last year, Meta Platforms, Inc. META faced pressure to update its deepfake policies after a controversial video featuring former President Joe Biden was found not to violate the company's existing guidelines.

Earlier this year, dozens of explicit, AI-generated images of celebrities including Ariana Grande, Scarlett Johansson, and Maria Sharapova spread widely across Facebook, racking up hundreds of thousands of likes and shares before Meta ultimately removed them.

Previously, Microsoft Corporation MSFT CEO Satya Nadella also raised alarms about the spread of AI-generated explicit images of pop star Taylor Swift, calling the situation "alarming and terrible."

Photo Courtesy: Skorzewiak On Shutterstock.com

Disclaimer: This content was partially produced with the help of AI tools and was reviewed and published by Benzinga editors.