Trump Wishes Happy Easter To All Including 'Radical Left Lunatics' And 'Weak And Ineffective Judges': Truth Social Posts Gets Slammed

by Ananya Gairola
President Donald Trump's Easter messages on Sunday sparked backlash, as his posts on Truth Social attacked political rivals, judges and even individuals deported by his administration.

What Happened: Trump posted multiple Easter messages on his Truth Social platform. The first message, posted early in the morning, offered more typical Easter wishes.

Source: Truth Social

However, just minutes later, he followed up with a second message targeting his political opponents, including former President Joe Biden and the “Radical Left Lunatics.”

He accused the former administration of enabling dangerous individuals to re-enter the U.S. and criticized judges and law enforcement officials for their alleged ongoing inaction.

Trump also reiterated false claims about the 2020 election, calling Biden "America's WORST and most Incompetent President."

See Also: Trump’s Top Economic Adviser Kevin Hassett Says White House Is Exploring Options To Fire Fed Chair Jerome Powell: ‘The President And His Team Will Continue To Study’

Source: Truth Social

In another post, Trump also said he would make America “more religious.”

Source: Truth Social

Why It’s Important: Trump's message comes as he's pushing a controversial immigration plan. The Supreme Court on Saturday temporarily blocked deportations of Venezuelans in Texas, saying they must be given due process.

Several people took to social media and expressed their dissatisfaction with the President's holiday message. 

Adam Kinzinger, a former Illinois Republican Congressman, took to X, formerly Twitter, and mocked Trump's Easter message for not mentioning Jesus or forgiveness, the core themes of Easter.

“How many times Trump mentions Jesus or resurrection: 0 How many times he says Lord: 1, (drug LORDs),” he wrote in another post.

An X account named Republicans Against Trump also took to the platform and said Trump's message was filled with anger, attacks, and false claims, not the spirit of Easter.

Meanwhile, the White House is set to host its annual Easter Egg Roll on Monday.

Photo Courtesy: Joshua Sukoff on Shutterstock.com

Read Next:

Disclaimer: This content was partially produced with the help of Benzinga Neuro and was reviewed and published by Benzinga editors.

