Alien Enemies Act Survives Court Challenge — Trump Gains Green Light For Swift Deportations

The Supreme Court on Monday allowed President Donald Trump to enforce the centuries-old Alien Enemies Act, enabling faster deportations of suspected gang members. The unsigned order grants Trump broad authority to invoke the 1798 law while litigation continues in lower courts.

What Happened: Originally intended for wartime emergencies, the law's use has sparked intense debate over presidential power. According to a CNN report, three liberal justices dissented, and Justice Amy Coney Barrett partially dissented. Still, the ruling preserves some safeguards by requiring that deportees receive formal notice and a chance for judicial review.

Trump celebrated the decision on Truth Social, calling it "a great day for justice in America." Attorney General Pam Bondi and Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem praised the outcome, arguing that it reaffirms a president's right to protect national security.

BREAKING: The Supreme Court sides with the Trump Administration on the Alien Enemies Act.



Tonight's decision is a landmark victory for the rule of law. An activist judge in Washington, DC does not have the jurisdiction to seize control of President Trump's authority to conduct… — Attorney General Pamela Bondi (@AGPamBondi) April 7, 2025

President Trump was proven RIGHT once again! SCOTUS confirms our Commander-in-Chief Donald J. Trump has the power to stop the invasion of our country by terrorists using war time powers. LEAVE NOW or we will arrest you, lock you up and deport you. pic.twitter.com/irLTSEo0GF — Secretary Kristi Noem (@Sec_Noem) April 7, 2025

See also: ‘A Beautiful Word’: Why Trump Insists On Tariffs As Essential In His Bid To Save American Manufacturing

Critics, including Justice Sonia Sotomayor, say the government's rush to remove migrants "poses an extraordinary threat to the rule of law." She pointed to an ongoing proceeding before US District Judge James Boasberg, who is deciding whether administration officials disobeyed an earlier order by continuing deportation flights.

Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson also voiced alarm, criticizing the court's reliance on the emergency docket and likening the moment to the infamous Korematsu ruling that allowed Japanese American internment during World War II.

Why It Matters: The Trump administration asserts that an influx of Venezuelan gang members amounts to an "invasion," justifying the use of the Alien Enemies Act. Opponents argue such rapid deportations risk errors — like the mistaken removal of a Maryland father under a different policy — while leaving migrants with little time to seek legal relief.

By granting Trump's request, the Supreme Court effectively suspends Boasberg's orders blocking the law's use, setting the stage for more legal battles ahead.

Despite the controversy, a recent poll indicates that 52% of Americans trust Trump’s handling of immigration. This trust is particularly strong among Republicans, with 87% expressing confidence in his immigration policies. However, the administration's approach to deportations and its legal challenges could impact public perception and policy implementation.

Image via Shutterstock

Read next: Trump’s Tariffs Are ‘Impacting Main Street,’ Not Just Wall Street: BlackRock CEO Larry Fink Says