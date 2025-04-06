April 6, 2025 6:00 AM 2 min read

Trump's Tariffs Stir Global Markets, Wall Street Loses $2 Trillion, And More: This Week In Economics

by Ananya Gairola Benzinga Staff Writer
Follow
Comments

The past week was a rollercoaster ride for global markets, largely due to President Donald Trump’s new trade tariffs. The tariffs, aimed at reducing America’s $1.2 trillion annual trade deficit, have sparked a flurry of reactions from economists, investors, and market observers. Here’s a quick recap of the top stories that shaped the week.

Trump’s ‘Reciprocal Tariff’ Math

President Trump’s tariff calculations have raised eyebrows among experts. James Surowiecki, a writer for The Atlantic and Fast Company, questioned the credibility of the figures shared by the White House, calling them “dumb and deceptive.

Read the full article here.

Wall Street Wipes Out $2 Trillion

Trump’s new trade tariffs sent shockwaves through global markets, triggering a massive sell-off. Wall Street saw a staggering $2 trillion in market cap erased in a single day, with the U.S.'s biggest 10 companies shedding $1 trillion alone. Apple Inc. AAPL plunged 8.7%, wiping out nearly $300 billion in value.

Read the full article here.

See Also: China Retaliates With 34% Tariff On All US Imports, Urges Trump To Immediately Cancel The Tariffs, Calls For Negotiation

Trump’s ‘Liberation Day’ Tariff Label Is Orwellian Doublespeak: Dr. Doom

Economist Nouriel Roubini criticized President Trump's declaration of "Liberation Day," marking the imposition of new tariffs. Roubini described the term as "literally Orwellian doublespeak," suggesting that the tariffs would lead to "lower growth and higher inflation."

Read the full article here.

Larry Summers Warns Trump’s Tariffs Will Deliver ‘Oil Crisis-Like Shock’

Former Treasury Secretary Larry Summers warned that President Trump‘s tariffs will cause an "oil crisis-like shock" to the economy, spiking prices and unemployment while shrinking productive capacity.

Read the full article here.

Lutnick Says Markets Will Do ‘Extremely Well’ Long-Term

Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick believes the Trump Administration's reciprocal tariffs will cause some short-term pain, but ultimately result in medium- and longer-term gain.

Read the full article here.

Read Next:

This story was generated using Benzinga Neuro and edited by Ananya Gairola

Photo courtesy: Shutterstock

AAPL Logo
AAPLApple Inc
$186.60-8.16%

Stock Score Locked: Want to See it?

Benzinga Rankings give you vital metrics on any stock – anytime.

Reveal Full Score
Edge Rankings
Momentum77.15
Growth44.98
Quality83.61
Value7.46
Price Trend
Short
Medium
Long
Overview
Got Questions? Ask
Which industries will be hit hardest by tariffs?
How might Apple recover after its plunge?
Will oil stocks surge due to inflation fears?
Which consumer goods companies will face pressure?
How could retaliatory tariffs impact US exports?
What investment strategies work best in a tariff environment?
Are there emerging markets benefiting from US tariffs?
Which defensive stocks are safe bets now?
Could infrastructure stocks thrive amid trade tensions?
What financial services could capitalize on market volatility?
Powered By
Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In:
NewsEconomicsMediaDonald TrumpHoward LutnickNouriel RoubinitariffsWall StreetWeekend RecapWeekend Roundup

Popular Channels

Tools & Features

Partners & Contributors

About Benzinga

© 2025 Benzinga | All Rights Reserved