Reddit Cofounder Alexis Ohanian Just Bet On An AI Fashion App That Lets You Try On Designer Clothes Without Ever Leaving Your Couch

Silicon Valley is buzzing over Doji, a new AI-powered fashion app that lets users create lifelike avatars of themselves and virtually try on clothing—so much so that Reddit Inc. RDDT co-founder Alexis Ohanian has invested in the company.

What Happened: Launched in January 2024, Doji is a virtual try-on app that allows users to upload selfies, generate a personalized AI model, and test out different clothing styles—all from their phones.

The startup, founded by Dorian Dargan (ex-Meta, Apple) and Jim Winkens (ex-Google DeepMind), is gaining traction among tech workers, early adopters, and investors.

One of its biggest backers? Ohanian, whose venture capital firm Seven Seven Six invested in Doji's early-stage funding round, reported Business Insider.

“Consumer is fun again thanks to AI,” Ohanian wrote last month in a post on X, formerly Twitter, where he has been sharing AI-generated outfit photos from the beta version of Doji.

Here we go! Consumer is fun again thanks to AI. https://t.co/YIgYtmt8yW — Alexis Ohanian 🗽 (@alexisohanian) January 26, 2025

Doji allows users to try on curated designer pieces from brands like Maison Margiela, Diesel, and Rick Owens, as well as import products with shoppable links to see how they would look before buying.

Why It's Important: The app has already built hype among tech insiders at companies like Anthropic, Humane, and Cursor, who are sharing their AI-generated looks online, the report noted.

I turned myself into an AI model! 🤖✨



Everything – the digital me, the outfits, the image-to-video transformation – is 100% AI-generated.



Here's exactly how I did it using Doji, Channel42, Kling AI & fal. 🧵👇 pic.twitter.com/La85U1jDgO — Shweta (@shweta_ai) February 27, 2025

trained my @doji_com model on my 3d avatar and now he can finally wear the yohji grails on my wishlist pic.twitter.com/sfznMDqfSx — manny404 (@mannynotfound) March 3, 2025

