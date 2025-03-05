Google's Chrome Changes Disable uBlock Origin For Even More Users —Can You Still Block Ads?

Alphabet Inc.'s GOOG GOOGL Google has begun disabling uBlock Origin and other extensions that rely on its outdated Manifest V2 framework, leaving millions of Chrome users scrambling for alternatives as the company fully transitions to its new extension standard, Manifest V3.

What Happened: Chrome users have reported seeing notifications that certain extensions, including uBlock Origin, have been turned off and are "no longer supported."

Ublock origin has been "turned off" on google Chrome



it´s time to move to brave or firefox pic.twitter.com/KmXmoc0wvd — Pirat_Nation 🔴 (@Pirat_Nation) February 20, 2025

This change is part of Google's long-planned migration to Manifest V3, a new extension framework designed to enhance security and privacy, but one that also limits how ad blockers function, reported The Verge.

Why It Matters: The phaseout initially began in October 2024, but its impact has expanded in recent weeks. Reports confirm that uBlock Origin and other unsupported extensions are being automatically disabled.

Users are being encouraged to switch to uBlock Origin Lite, though it lacks many of the original's powerful filtering features due to the new restrictions.

Other Chromium-based browsers like Microsoft Edge and Brave will also be affected, as they rely on Google's Chrome Web Store. However, Mozilla's Firefox has announced that it will continue supporting both Manifest V2 and V3, making it a potential refuge for users looking to keep their ad blockers fully functional, the report noted.

Last month, Alphabet reported a total revenue of $96.5 billion for the fourth quarter, reflecting a 12% increase compared to the previous year. However, this figure fell slightly short of Wall Street expectations, which had projected revenue of $96.6 billion.

Price Action: As of this writing, Alphabet’s Class A shares climbed 0.95% in after-hours trading to $172.54, while Class C shares increased 0.83% to $174.05. During Tuesday’s regular trading session, Class A shares closed 2.24% higher at $170.92, and Class C shares rose 2.34% to $172.61, according to Benzinga Pro data.

