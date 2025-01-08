OpenAI CEO Sam Altman Predicts AGI Will Arrive During The Trump Presidency, Says CHIPS Act Not Effective Enough

OpenAI CEO Sam Altman has made a bold prediction regarding the development of artificial general intelligence (AGI), suggesting it will occur during Donald Trump’s presidency.

What Happened: In an interview with Bloomberg, Altman said that while he doesn't support everything Trump says or thinks, "I do support the United States of America."

Altman, who contributed $1 million to Trump’s inaugural fund, also stated that his donation was not an act of allegiance but a demonstration of support for the country.

He also stressed the critical nature of AGI development during this period. "I think AGI will probably get developed during this president's term, and getting that right seems really important."

The OpenAI CEO also criticized the CHIPS Act, acknowledging it as a step forward but not as effective as expected. "I don't think the Chips Act has been as effective as any of us hoped."

Why It Matters: During his campaign, Trump strongly criticized the CHIPS Act, a law passed two years earlier to support domestic manufacturing of semiconductor chips, which are predominantly produced abroad.

Ahead of Trump taking office, the Joe Biden administration is moving quickly to allocate CHIPS funds.

However, in November 2024, it was reported that Intel Corp. INTC, the primary recipient of CHIPS Act funding, is expected to receive under $8 billion, a decrease from the $8.5 billion originally announced.

Meanwhile, OpenAI has been making headlines with its impressive growth, securing $6.6 billion last year in funding at a valuation of $157 billion. This funding is intended to boost AI research and expand computing capabilities.

For people who want to invest in OpenAI, Cathie-Wood's ARK Venture Fund offers a unique investment opportunity. This actively managed fund includes both public and private companies. Currently, OpenAI ranks as the fund’s fourth-largest position, holding 4.24%.

Destiny Tech 100 Inc. DXYZ is another platform where OpenAI currently holds the fourth position with 5.1%, following SpaceX, Revolut, and Axiom Space.

Investors can also consider making an indirect investment through Microsoft Corporation MSFT. Microsoft has so far invested about $14 billion in OpenAI, giving it a 49% stake in the company.

