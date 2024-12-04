Jeff Bezos Optimistic About Trump's Second Term, Wants To Help Streamline Rules: 'We Do Have Too Many Regulations In This Country'

On Wednesday, Amazon.com, Inc. co-founder Jeff Bezos shared his positive outlook on Donald Trump’s upcoming second term, underscoring potential regulatory reductions.

What Happened: In an interview at the New York Times DealBook Summit, Bezos expressed his willingness to assist in cutting regulations.

“I’m actually very optimistic this time around,” he stated referring to Trump’s enthusiasm for reducing regulations. “My point of view is, if I can help him do that, I'm going to help him, because we do have too much regulation in this country.”

Bezos also mentioned his plans to persuade Trump to reconsider his stance on the press.

“I'm going to try to talk him out of that idea,” he stated, adding, “The press is not the enemy.”

The tech mogul also commented on Elon Musk’s role in the upcoming term, expressing confidence that the SpaceX CEO would not use his influence to harm competitors Blue Origin.

Why It Matters: Bezos's latest statements came after he decided in October to stop The Washington Post from endorsing presidential candidates — a move that sparked subscription cancellations and protests from journalists.

This follows past tensions between Trump and Bezos, including accusations of bias affecting Amazon.com Inc. during a Pentagon contract bid.

In the past, Bezos and Trump have had a contentious relationship, with the President-elect frequently targeting the former on social media.

In 2018, Trump accused Amazon of avoiding adequate tax payments. In 2019, Amazon filed a lawsuit against the Trump administration, alleging that the President-elect’s animosity had unfairly impacted its bid for a $10 billion cloud computing contract.

During this year's presidential elections, while Bezos refrained from endorsing any candidate, he congratulated Trump on his victory, describing it as an "extraordinary political comeback."

