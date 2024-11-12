Amazon Confirms Vendor Data Breach Affecting 2.8M+ Employee Contacts, Adds To Growing List Of MOVEit Hack Victims

Amazon.com, Inc. AMZN confirmed a vendor data breach exposing employee contact information, linking the company to the widening MOVEit hack.

What Happened: Amazon confirmed a data breach at one of its property management vendors that exposed the email addresses, phone numbers, and building locations of company employees, reported The Verge.

The exact number of affected employees is unclear, but a screenshot from the hacking forum shows over 2.8 million lines in the alleged Amazon dataset.

Amazon spokesperson Adam Montgomery confirmed the company was notified of a security event impacting multiple customers, including Amazon.

Cybercrime firm Hudson Rock first reported the breach, revealing that data from Amazon and 25 other entities—such as MetLife, HP, HSBC, and Canada Post—was exposed.

The leaked data, dating back to May 2023, stems from a vulnerability in the MOVEit file transfer system, affecting Amazon and other organizations like the BBC, British Airways, Sony, and the U.S. Department of Energy.

Amazon did not immediately respond to Benzinga’s request for comments.

Why It Matters: This breach exposes Amazon employees to phishing and social engineering risks.

While Amazon’s core systems remain secure, the incident highlights the vulnerabilities of third-party vendors, which can lead to data exposure.

It also raises regulatory concerns, as Amazon joins other major organizations affected by the MOVEit file transfer flaw.

Last month, Amazon reported third-quarter net sales of $158.9 billion, up 11% year-over-year. The total beat a Street consensus estimate of $157.2 billion.

Price Action: Amazon’s stock closed Monday with a 0.64% drop, finishing at $206.84. The decline continued in after-hours trading, with the stock dipping to $206.26 as of this writing, according to data from Benzinga Pro.

