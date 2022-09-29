Salesforce And This Energy ETF Are Among Thursday's CNBC 'Fast Money' Final Trades

CNBC’s "Fast Money: Halftime Report" delivers market-moving news to investors.
The commentary delivered by hosts of the show often moves the stocks mentioned. The information is collected and refined using Benzinga Pro’s News Tool. Benzinga Pro users can access this information by using the News tool on any workstation.
Call of the Day: Commodities
Credit Suisse said it is bearish on commodities.
Final trades:
- Volkswagen A G VWAGY
- Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation BAH
- Salesforce Inc CRM
- iShares US Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF IEO
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Posted In: CNBCFinal TradesMediaTrading IdeasGeneral