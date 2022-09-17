Armed Man In Clown Wig Wanted To 'Restore Trump To President King,' Promptly Arrested At Dairy Queen

An armed man entered a Dairy Queen in Pennsylvania last week, intent to throw down the gauntlet and “restore Trump as President King” instead of ordering the restaurant’s signature FlameThrower burger.

Jan Stawovy, 61, is facing felony charges after entering the store on Route 66 near Pittsburgh with a loaded firearm, wearing a yellow safety vest and rainbow clown wig, according to reports by WPXI News and New York Daily News.

What Happened: Stawovy, who told police he was “undercover,” said he aimed to “restore Trump to President King of the United States” and protect himself from “drug traffickers.” He also threatened to “kill Democrats and liberals.”

Officer Gregory Stull of the Delmont Borough Police Department, entered the Dairy Queen location less than a minute after Stawovy, who then exited out the side door with a .40-caliber handgun and multiple loose bullets before being arrested without incident.

Police were in the area after responding to reports a man of Stawovy’s description was driving erratically in the area before pulling into the Dairy Queen parking lot.

After the man was taken into custody, police seized a loaded 9mm and a loaded .22 caliber handgun as well as 62 rounds of ammunition from Stawovy’s vehicle.

The accused was later charged with making terrorist threats, carrying firearms without a permit and disorderly conduct, according to the New York Daily News.

Multiple people were in the Dairy Queen at the time but none suffered injuries.

“Ofc. Stull detained the male and was able [to) prevent the possibility of a mass casualty incident,” Delmont Police Chief Timothy Klobucar said on Facebook.

Photo: Courtesy of Mike Mozart, Shawn Campbell and Gage Skidmore on flickr