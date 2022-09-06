ñol

Uber, NextEra Are CNBC 'Fast Money' Mentions, And This Struggling Sector Is Tuesday's Call Of The Day

by AJ Fabino, Benzinga Staff Writer 
September 6, 2022 2:14 PM | 1 min read

CNBC’s "Fast Money: Halftime Report" delivers market-moving news to investors.

The commentary delivered by hosts of the show often moves the stocks mentioned. The information is collected and refined using Benzinga Pro’s News Tool. Benzinga Pro users can access this information by using the News tool on any workstation.

Call of the day: Transports

FedEx Corporation FDX

United Parcel Service, Inc. UPS

J B Hunt Transport Services Inc JBHT

Final trades:

NextEra Energy Inc NEE

Uber Technologies Inc UBER

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation BAH

Northrop Grumman Corporation NOC

