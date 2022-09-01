Born into poverty in 1954, self-made billionaire Oprah Winfrey has spent much of her life inspiring, helping and teaching others.

Through her work as a media mogul, philanthropist, author, actress and activist, Oprah became the world’s first Black billionaire in 2000.

Although most recognized for her 25-year career as a talk show host, Oprah founded the Oprah Winfrey Network (OWN) in 2008, co-owned by her Harpo Productions and Warner Bros. Discovery WBD; publishes “O” magazine; and created Oprah.com, among various other business-related initiatives throughout her lifetime. She is a noted film producer and actress with her first starring role in "The Color Purple," for which she was nominated for an Academy Award.

Oprah’s focus has never been on becoming wealthy: "The reason I've been able to be so financially successful is my focus has never, ever for one minute been money."

Oprah On Goals: “The key to realizing a dream is to focus not on success but on significance — and then even the small steps and little victories along your path will take on greater meaning.”

Oprah’s impact on global culture didn’t come from a drive to be successful or wealthy, but through a goal to be significant and serve others.

Ranked one of the 50 most generous Americans from 2004 to 2010, Oprah is a strong supporter of education. Established in 2007, the Oprah Winfrey Leadership Academy for Girls in South Africa offers a state-of-the-art education to children affected by AIDS and poverty.

Oprah credits her father Vernon Winfrey, who she went to live with in Nashville when she was 14, for creating a turning point in her life by teaching her a love for education. Oprah learned and believed that one of the most powerful ways to help others is to offer an avenue for them to change their way of thinking.

Oprah’s Influence: “We can't become what we need to be by remaining what we are.”

Oprah has embraced the challenges in her life, viewing each difficulty as an opportunity. Beginning her career in radio before graduating high school, Oprah took many risks in exploring a multitude of jobs before hitting her first big success with “The Oprah Winfrey Show” in 1986.

Her success has heavily influenced many mentally, spiritually and emotionally but through her platform, Oprah also found the ability to influence people’s lifestyle and political decisions, which she has sometimes been criticized for.

Known as “The Oprah Effect,” Oprah’s endorsements of various products made businesses millions of dollars and her endorsement of former President Barack Obama was said to be worth about 1 million votes in the Democratic primaries.

Oprah On Overcoming Adversity: “Turn your wounds into wisdom.”

Oprah spent her earliest years living on her maternal grandmother’s farm in rural Mississippi, after being born to an unwed, teenage mother. Her grandmother, Hattie Mae Lee, regularly beat Oprah, once leaving a welt on her back so large it bloodied her dress.

At the age of seven, when Hattie Mae was nearing death, Oprah went to live with her mother, Vernita Lee, at a boarding house in Milwaukee, where she was forced to sleep on the porch. For the next seven years, Oprah was molested and raped by family and friends, which resulted in the young survivor giving birth at age 14 to a premature baby boy, who died a week later.

Oprah’s Focus: Although Oprah has taken time throughout her career to open up about her childhood, the resounding message she wants people to hear is not what happened, but how she overcame trauma, prospered despite challenges and focused on learning from all of her experiences in order to grow.

“Wherever you are in your journey, I hope you, too, will keep encountering challenges. It is a blessing to be able to survive them, to be able to keep putting one foot in front of the other — to be in a position to make the climb up life’s mountain, knowing that the summit still lies ahead. And every experience is a valuable teacher.”

Photo: Joe Seer via Shutterstock