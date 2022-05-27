14 Stocks Moved By Traders On 'Fast Money: Halftime Report'

CNBC’s "Fast Money: Halftime Report" delivers market-moving news to investors.

The commentary delivered by hosts of the show often moves the stocks mentioned. The information is collected and refined using Benzinga Pro’s News Tool. Benzinga Pro users can access this information by using the News tool on any workstation.

PayPal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: PYPL) Jim Lebenthal sold PayPal, saying he was “tired of looking at it.”

Dow Inc (NYSE: DOW) Lebenthal sold his position in Dow, after calling it a winning trade.

Deere & Company (NYSE: DE) Lebenthal bought more shares of Deere as the stock has gained more than 8% in the last five trading sessions.

Dell Technologies Inc (NYSE: DELL) Jon Najarian mentioned buying shares and call spreads of Dell tech.

Calls of the day

CVS Health Corp (NYSE: CVS)

Gap Inc (NYSE: GPS)

Unusual Activity

General Motors Company (NYSE: GM)

ChargePoint Holdings Inc (NYSE: CHPT)

United States Oil ETF (NYSE: USO)