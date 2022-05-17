 Skip to main content

6 Stocks Moved By Traders On 'Fast Money: Halftime Report'
AJ Fabino , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
May 17, 2022 1:18pm   Comments
CNBC’s "Fast Money: Halftime Report" delivers market-moving news to investors.

The commentary delivered by hosts of the show often moves the stocks mentioned. The information is collected and refined using Benzinga Pro’s News Tool. Benzinga Pro users can access this information by using the News tool on any workstation.

Walmart Inc (NYSE: WMT) 12:24 p.m. - Joe Terranova sold his position in Walmart following the company's lackluster earnings report.

Final Trades:

Nvidia Corporation (NASDAQ: NVDA)

NextEra Energy Inc (NYSE: NEE)

Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ: WYNN)

Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE: DOC)

Apple Inc (NASDAQ: AAPL)

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

