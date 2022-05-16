 Skip to main content

4 Stocks Moved By Traders On 'Fast Money: Halftime Report'
AJ Fabino , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
May 16, 2022 1:12pm   Comments
CNBC’s "Fast Money: Halftime Report" delivers market-moving news to investors.
The commentary delivered by hosts of the show often moves the stocks mentioned. The information is collected and refined using Benzinga Pro’s News Tool. Benzinga Pro users can access this information by using the News tool on any workstation.

Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE: DAL) 12:44 P.M. - The stock gained 0.24% after Steve Weiss mentioned he bought shares of Delta while acknowledging the stock is down 20% from its highs.

Final Trades:
Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE: MRK)

Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSE: SPLV)

Kinder Morgan Inc (NYSE: KMI)

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Posted-In: Movers Media Trading Ideas