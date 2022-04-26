 Skip to main content

Warren Buffett-Backed BYD's Flagship Han EV Sedan Drives Into Brazil: What You Need to Know
Shanthi Rexaline , Benzinga Staff Writer  
April 26, 2022 4:12am   Comments
Warren Buffett-backed Chinese electric vehicle manufacturer BYD Company Limited (OTC: BYDDF) is deepening its presence in Latin America and the Caribbean.

What Happened: BYD announced that it has launched its flagship Han EV sedan in Brazil. The Han EV sold in Brazil is a four-wheel-drive performance model, having an NEDC range of 550 km and capable of accelerating from 0 to 100 km per hour in 3.9 seconds, according to CnEVPost.

"We're proud to work with 8 well-known local dealers to further our environmental protection mission and provide a superior fully-electric driving experience for our Brazilian customers," the company said in a statement on Twitter.

The Han model is already available in countries such as Colombia, Uruguay, Bahamas, Dominican Republic and Costa Rica.

Related Link: Nio, XPeng, Buffett-Backed BYD Among Top Quality EV Brands In China: Survey

Why It's Important: The Han model debuted in China in July 2020, with BYD launching all-electric and plug-in hybrid versions.

Earlier this month, the company unveiled two new variants, named Han DM-I and Han DM-p, priced between 216,800 yuan ($33,080) and 322,800 yuan.

In a major strategic move, BYD announced in early April that it is stopping production and sales of oil-fueled vehicles, bringing itself in closer competition to the likes of Tesla Inc. (NASDAQ: TSLA) and Nio Inc. (NYSE: NIO) in China.  The EV maker announced last weekend it has thus far sold 1.8 million new-energy vehicles, cumulatively.

BYD closed Friday's session 2.29% lower at $28.60, according to Benzinga Pro data.

Photo: Courtesy of BYD

Posted-In: China electric vehicles EVsNews Tech Best of Benzinga

