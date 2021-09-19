 Skip to main content

'Fast Money' Picks For September 20

Craig Jones , Benzinga Staff Writer  
September 19, 2021 3:10pm   Comments
On CNBC's "Fast Money Final Trades," Steve Grasso said FedEx Corporation (NYSE: FDX) hired 90,000 seasonal workers ahead of the holiday season and last year it hired 70,000. The company is bullish on the holiday season, so he is bullish on the stock and he wants to buy it.

Pete Najarian said Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE: XOM) is going higher.

Jeff Mills knows nobody likes SPACs anymore, but he wants to buy Beachbody Company Inc (NYSE: BODY). He said it is an early growth play in digital fitness, and it is a good value at its current price.

Karen Finerman is a buyer of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE: UPS). She likes FedEx too.

 

 

