'Fast Money Halftime Report' Picks For September 17

On CNBC's "Fast Money Halftime Report," Liz Young said she has been constructive on Industrial Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSE: XLI) for a long time, but the market has given her free refills of humble pie. She's staying on the trade as she still believes in the cyclical trade into the year-end.

Jim Lebenthal also likes the industrials, but his final trade is Walt Disney Co (NYSE: DIS). He said it's coming out of the consolidation phase and he expects it to jump above $200.

Jenny Harrington is a buyer of National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE: NNN). She likes its 4.7% dividend yield. The company increased the dividend for 32 years straight, said Harrington.

Jon Najarian bought calls in Anaplan Inc (NYSE: PLAN) on Friday.