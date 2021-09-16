 Skip to main content

Cramer Gives His Opinion On Nio, Coupang And More

Craig Jones , Benzinga Staff Writer  
September 16, 2021 8:19am   Comments
On CNBC's "Mad Money Lightning Round," Jim Cramer said Nio Inc - ADR (NYSE: NIO) is a hard pass. He would go elsewhere.

If you like Canopy Growth Corp (NASDAQ: CGC), just go and buy Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE: STZ).

NiSource Inc. (NYSE: NI) is a stock Cramer wants to own. He would be a buyer because it has fantastic management, good dividend and it is very reliable.

Cramer would start a position in Coupang Inc (NYSE: CPNG) at its current price, but no more than that.

Posted-In: CNBC Jim Cramer mad money Lightning RoundMedia