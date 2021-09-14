'Fast Money Halftime Report' Picks For September 14

On CNBC's "Fast Money Halftime Report," Pete Najarian picked Ford Motor Company (NYSE: F) as his final trade.

Degas Wright is a buyer of Rent-A-Center Inc (NASDAQ: RCII).

Stephanie Link wants to buy Cisco Systems Inc (NASDAQ: CSCO) ahead of its Investor Day. She sees it as an enterprise recovery story.

Joe Terranova said he is staying with his Netflix Inc (NASDAQ: NFLX) position. The stock reached a high of $615 on September 8 and it has pulled back right now to where he bought it. He is not adding to his long position and he is going to identify a stop loss below his entry point.