'Halftime Report' Traders Weigh In On Coinbase, Lululemon And Nike

On CNBC's "Fast Money Halftime Report," Bryn Talkington said she owns Coinbase Global Inc (NASDAQ: COIN) and she is a big fan of Brian Armstrong. The company is growing so fast and its net income could be close to $8 billion next year, she added. It received regulatory approval to offer its platform in Japan and Germany. Talkington decided to add to her long position on weakness in the name because she thinks the stock is in its early days.

Mark Cuban Wants Coinbase To Be 'Aggressive' In Its Dealings With SEC For Greater Good Of Crypto Industry

Jon Najarian owns Lululemon Athletica Inc (NASDAQ: LULU), which spiked more than 10% on Thursday. He likes the stock because of its 58% gross margin. The management expects the company is going to surpass its 2023 revenue target this year. Najarian noticed a positive reaction in Nike Inc (NYSE: NKE) on the Lululemon news so he decided to jump in and buy some Nike $165 strike calls.