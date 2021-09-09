 Skip to main content

'Fast Money Halftime Report' Picks For September 9

Craig Jones , Benzinga Staff Writer  
September 09, 2021 6:12pm   Comments
On CNBC's "Fast Money Halftime Report," Jon Najarian said he bought the September $17.50 calls in Matterport Inc (NASDAQ: MTTR). He noticed options traders are buying the September 17 expiration calls, all the way to the $20 strike.

Josh Brown said he has a long position in Leslie's Inc (NASDAQ: LESL). He thinks it is worth more than $28.

Bryn Talkington is a buyer of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF (NYSE: LIT).

Stephen Weiss added to his long position in Dicks Sporting Goods Inc (NYSE: DKS) on Thursday morning.

